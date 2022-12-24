Bills will stay in Chicago tonight after blizzard closes Buffalo airport

Getty Images

The Bills will wake up Christmas morning in Chicago.

After the Bills beat the Bears today, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that his team will stay in Chicago overnight because a blizzard has closed the Buffalo airport. He said the Bills should be able to fly home tomorrow, but it was tough telling his players and coaches after the game that they wouldn’t get to be with their families on Christmas morning.

“Now we’ve got to stay here tonight,” McDermott said. “Come back in the locker room and your first worst are, ‘We’re staying the night.’ . . . It’s hard to be away from your family when you work so hard and have so much time away from them. But I told the guys, if I’m not with my family and they’re not with theirs, there’s no family I’d rather be with than them.”

The Bills are now two wins away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It’s been an excellent season for them, even if it hasn’t been excellent weather.