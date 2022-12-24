Browns take 7-0 lead with Deshaun Watson 12-yard touchdown run

Getty Images

The conditions in Cleveland are frigid cold, with temperatures in the single digits and the wind chill at -14.

The Browns have taken a lead with what could be one of the very few scores in Sunday’s game against the Saints, with quarterback Deshaun Watson running in a 12-yard touchdown.

Cleveland got the ball for an extra possession on an interception. An Andy Dalton pass intended for Juwan Johnson went off the receiver’s hands and into the waiting arms of safety Grant Delpit. Delpit returned the ball all the way to the New Orleans 30-yard line, setting up Cleveland with great field position.

The home team took advantage of it with Nick Chubb rushing for a first down. Then on third-and-3, Watson took a designed run to the left and went into the end zone untouched for his first rushing touchdown for the Browns.

Cleveland has just 40 yards of offense and is 1-of-4 on third down, whereas the Saints have 61 yards and are 2-of-6 on third down.

Offense is going to be hard to come by, but it’s not going to be easier for New Orleans. The club may not have left guard Andrus Peat for the rest of the game as he’s questionable to return with an ankle injury.