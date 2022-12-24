Bud Dupree questionable to return with chest injury

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree can’t catch a break.
He left Saturday’s game early with a chest injury and is questionable to return.
Dupree threw his gloves into the stands as he departed for the locker room, which probably isn’t a good sign for his return.
The Titans also list offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) as questionable to return.
Tennessee leads 14-13 with 7:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Titans took the 14-10 lead on a 14-yard run by rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who now has four carries for 28 yards.
Derrick Henry has run for 108 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.