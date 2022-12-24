Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke and throws TD pass, Commanders trail 49ers 30-20

Getty Images

Carson Wentz is back behind center.

After a pair of Taylor Heinicke turnovers in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera has benched Heinicke in favor of Wentz.

Per JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Heinicke was “visibly pissed” after talking with Rivera on the sideline.

Heinicke was strip-sacked by Nick Bosa deep in Washington territory to end a drive early in the fourth quarter. Then on Washington’s next series, Heinicke was intercepted by defensive back Jimmie Ward. Heinicke’s pass was apparently intended for Brian Robinson, but it wasn’t close to the running back.

Wentz’s first pass wasn’t an overthrown ball to tight end Logan Thomas on the right sideline. After Jonathan Williams ran it for 9 yards, Wentz converted third-and-1 with a quick pass to Curtis Samuel on the left.

Then Wentz got out of a sack by sending a backhand flip to Williams that went 21 yards down to San Francisco’s 48-yard line.

The 49ers were apparently content to let the Commanders get whatever they could underneath, with Wentz getting the ball out of his hands quickly.

But on third-and-10 from the San Francisco 20, Wentz hit Curtis Samuel as he ran to the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass. But Wentz was sacked on the two-point try by Nick Bosa to keep the 49ers’ advantage at 10 points.