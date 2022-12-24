CeeDee Lamb scores again to draw the Cowboys back even with Eagles

Posted by Charean Williams on December 24, 2022, 7:02 PM EST
CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 103 yards in the first half. He didn’t have any in the second half until 5:49 remained.

Lamb’s 7-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott has knotted things at 34-34.

It was Lamb’s second touchdown catch of the day, giving him nine catches for 110 yards.

T.Y. Hilton, making his Dallas debut, had the key play in the drive with a 52-yard catch. Hilton initially bobbled the ball before hauling it in.

Prescott is 24-of-30 for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

