CeeDee Lamb’s touchdown catch gives Cowboys 14-10 lead

Receiver CeeDee Lamb scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott, giving the Cowboys their first lead.

Lamb got wide open behind the Eagles defense, but needed a spin move at the 5-yard line to get into the end zone.

The Cowboys now lead 14-10, having scored consecutive touchdowns since falling behind 10-0.

Lamb has four catches for 53 yards.

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox has headed into the training room for evaluation. The team hasn’t announced his injury, but he was not wearing his left shoe as he went inside.