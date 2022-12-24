Chase Young officially active for first time in 2022

Getty Images

The wait is officially over.

As expected, Washington defensive end Chase Young is active for the first time this season as the Commanders take on the 49ers Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced earlier this week that Young would play. He’s returning from a torn ACL and other significant damage to his knee suffered in November 2021.

Young is expected to be on a pitch count and play limited snaps during the contest.

On the other side, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw are both active for the contest.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr., defensive lineman Drake Jackson, and tight end Ross Dwelley are inactive for San Francisco.

Quarterback Sam Howell, safety S Kam Curl, guard Chris Paul, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, and defensive tackle Daniel Wise are inactive for Washington.