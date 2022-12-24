Cowboys get on scoreboard with Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown run

Getty Images

The Cowboys are on the scoreboard.

After spotting the Eagles 10 points in the first 5:42, the Cowboys went 75 yards in 14 plays. Ezekiel Elliott ran it in from the 1-yard line.

It cut the Eagles’ lead to 10-7.

Elliott has scored a touchdown in eight consecutive games, three games back of Emmitt Smith’s team record of 11 in a row.

Dak Prescott threw a pick-six on the team’s first possession, with Josh Sweat running it in from 42 yards. But Prescott now is 7-of-8 for 54 yards.

He also has run for 23 yards on two carries.

The Cowboys have 98 yards.