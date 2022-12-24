Cowboys keep division hopes alive with thrilling 40-34 win over Eagles

Getty Images

The Cowboys converted four Eagles turnovers into 20 points, coming from behind to win 40-34 on Saturday afternoon.

It kept alive the Cowboys’ slim hopes for the division title, moving them to 11-4. Dallas, which already has clinched a playoff berth, needs to win out and have the Eagles lose their final two games. The Eagles (13-2) need one win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

That likely means Jalen Hurts will try to return for the Week 17 game against the Saints.

The Cowboys used three Gardner Minshew turnovers for 17 points, including an interception they converted into a 48-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 2:19 left. Rookie defensive back DaRon Bland took the ball away from receiver Quez Watkins at the Dallas 40 to set up Maher’s kick.

Dallas got another turnover on the Eagles’ next snap when Miles Sanders had the ball knocked loose by Carlos Watkins and Anthony Barr recovered at the Philadelphia 21. It led to another Maher field goal, from 26 yards.

Jayron Kearse had an interception and a fumble recovery on the day.

The Dallas defense still had to answer one more time as the Eagles drove to the Dallas 19 before Minshew had a spike and three incompletions to assure the Cowboys win.

The Cowboys had the only punt of the game as the teams went back and forth in one of the more entertaining games of the year. They combined for 861 yards.

Dak Prescott went 27-of-35 for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, a Josh Sweat pick-six he returned 42 yards. CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Pollard had six receptions for 61 yards.

Minshew went 24-of-40 for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. DeVonta Smith had eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and A.J. Brown caught six for 103.