Cowboys keep division hopes alive with thrilling 40-34 win over Eagles

Posted by Charean Williams on December 24, 2022, 7:30 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys converted four Eagles turnovers into 20 points, coming from behind to win 40-34 on Saturday afternoon.

It kept alive the Cowboys’ slim hopes for the division title, moving them to 11-4. Dallas, which already has clinched a playoff berth, needs to win out and have the Eagles lose their final two games. The Eagles (13-2) need one win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

That likely means Jalen Hurts will try to return for the Week 17 game against the Saints.

The Cowboys used three Gardner Minshew turnovers for 17 points, including an interception they converted into a 48-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 2:19 left. Rookie defensive back DaRon Bland took the ball away from receiver Quez Watkins at the Dallas 40 to set up Maher’s kick.

Dallas got another turnover on the Eagles’ next snap when Miles Sanders had the ball knocked loose by Carlos Watkins and Anthony Barr recovered at the Philadelphia 21. It led to another Maher field goal, from 26 yards.

Jayron Kearse had an interception and a fumble recovery on the day.

The Dallas defense still had to answer one more time as the Eagles drove to the Dallas 19 before Minshew had a spike and three incompletions to assure the Cowboys win.

The Cowboys had the only punt of the game as the teams went back and forth in one of the more entertaining games of the year. They combined for 861 yards.

Dak Prescott went 27-of-35 for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, a Josh Sweat pick-six he returned 42 yards. CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Pollard had six receptions for 61 yards.

Minshew went 24-of-40 for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. DeVonta Smith had eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and A.J. Brown caught six for 103.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Cowboys keep division hopes alive with thrilling 40-34 win over Eagles

  1. Great game to watch. But Dak being a 7 year veteran should have better field awareness then that. C’mon dude

  3. Cowboy haters make your excuses, but truth is Dallas played better and overcame their player and coaching mistakes to win. Minus one play, Dak Prescott played a perfect game. That 3rd down and 30 pass to Hilton was sick.

  4. Your headlines should read Slay , Sanders and Watkins gave Dallas a victory today.

  5. I’ve seen saying all year that my Eagles have major issues in their secondary. Tonight proved it yet again. Dallas destroyed our secondary big time. We can’t always expect to win playing arena football style ball. We will take the L and hopefully tighten up that defense before the playoffs. Good win Dallas.

  6. Dak runs out of bounds the Eagles get the ball with same amount of time left and no timeouts instead of the one they didn’t use anyway. It was bad decision but it had no consequences this time.

  11. richndc says:
    December 24, 2022 at 7:34 pm
    Cowboy haters make your excuses, but truth is Dallas played better and overcame their player and coaching mistakes to win. Minus one play, Dak Prescott played a perfect game. That 3rd down and 30 pass to Hilton was sick.
    ————–
    So in the same sentence you say Dallas played better and also they had to overcome player and coaching mistakes.
    Kudos for Dallas winning but Philly hung 34 points with a backup QB on this vaunted D? For several weeks now, this D is looking very porous.

  12. jerrystrashcan says:
    December 24, 2022 at 7:42 pm
    Eagle fans start crying “If Hurts Played we win” in 3..2..1.

    Yep .. just like Cowboys fans said “If Dak played we win” when Eagles beat Cooper Rush.

  13. grant35 says:
    December 24, 2022 at 7:36 pm
    Hurts plays & Eagles win easy. Cowboys are paper tigers. Like they are every yr.
    _________________________

    Cowboys would have knocked that fraud QB out of the game in the first half.

  14. Dallas played well all things considered. But if I’m an eagles fan, this game is encouraging and I’d hope to meet Dallas in the playoffs with Hurts under center.

  15. Great game!! Good win Cowboys. My eagles made too many mistakes and couldn’t overcome them. Dallas did what it needed to do. That bomb to Hilton was showtime. Slay got torched and smiled all game. Lol . They better clean up this mess. Well on to the Saints!

  16. Going to be hard for either of these teams to make noise in the playoffs with no defenses. The NFC will run through the 49ers.

  17. December 24, 2022 at 7:42 pm
    Eagle fans start crying “If Hurts Played we win” in 3..2..1.

    _________________

    You mean If the League MVP played the Eagles wouldve won…
    Hurts wouldve put up an easy 40 plus on that garbage boys – those turnovers would not have happened, and your boys wouldnt have had as many opportunities with Hurts running the ball down the dallas D. The entire Dallas franchise has been a joke since the days of Aikman..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.