Dawuane Smoot confirms he tore his Achilles

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot is out for the rest of the season.

Smoot left Thursday night’s win over the Jets late in the fourth quarter and word on Friday was that the team feared he tore his Achilles. Smoot confirmed that diagnosis in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I’m proud of the work we have done as a team to put ourselves in a position to play meaningful football at this point in the season,” Smoot wrote. “I plan to be there for my teammates and support them as we work towards finishing strong.”

Smoot’s injury came at MetLife Stadium and the turf at the home of the Jets and Giants has come in for much criticism over the years. There are plans to change the surface before the 2023 season, but that’s likely of little consolation to Smoot.