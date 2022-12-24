Defense leads Chiefs to 24-10 victory over Seahawks

Getty Images

The Chiefs entered Week 16 ranked No. 1 in total yards and points scored.

And while the club scored 24 on Sunday, it was the defense that led Kansas City to a 24-10 victory over Seattle.

While the Seahawks finished with 333 yards, the club had just six first downs and 98 yards at halftime. Seattle started 1-of-7 on third down and finished just 2-of-14. The offense was also 3-of-6 on third down, but the three misses were to keep the club off the scoreboard.

The Seahawks’ touchdown didn’t come until quarterback Geno Smith hit tight end Noah Fant for a 6-yard score with 2:25 left in the contest.

Smith finished 25-of-40 passing for 215 yards with a TD and an interception. He also ran three times for 16 yards and was sacked twice. But the Chiefs finished with seven QB hits and also had nine tackles for loss.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones led the way, continuing his terrific season. He recorded four total tackles with two for loss, a sack, and four QB hits.

His sack came was on the last play of the game and he waived to the crowd, wishing them a Merry Christmas.

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs did not commit a turnover for the first time in nine games — which ends the longest streak of Andy Reid’s head coaching career with an offensive giveaway.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 16-of-28 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns. But his best play was his 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. He somehow put his left hand on the ground and stretched out the ball with his right hand to hit the pylon for the score.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the way with six catches for 113 yards — his sixth performance of at least 100 yards in 2022.

With the victory, the Chiefs are now 12-3 and still in play for the conference’s No. 1 seed. They’ll host the Broncos in Week 17.

The Seahawks fall to 7-8 and their postseason chances took a significant hit. They’ll be back in action next Sunday against the Jets before finishing the regular season against the Rams.