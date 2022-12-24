Derrick Henry’s 48-yard touchdown run gives Titans an early lead

Getty Images

The Texans-Titans was delayed by an hour because of the bitter cold being a strain on the power grid in Tennessee. It didn’t take long to Derrick Henry to heat up.

Henry already has three carries for 55 yards.

He scored on a 48-yard touchdown run with 8:48 remaining in the first quarter.

The Titans lead 7-0.

The Titans went three-and-out on their first drive, losing 9 yards, but they then held the Texans to a three-and-out.

Tennessee went 60 yards on only five plays on its second drive.

Malik Willis is 2-for-2 but for only 3 yards.