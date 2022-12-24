DeVonta Smith gives Eagles 27-17 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on December 24, 2022, 6:20 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Eagles began the first half with a 10-0 lead. Early in the second half, the Eagles have regained a 10-point lead.

The Eagles, who got a field goal with six seconds remaining in the first half to take a 20-17 lead into the locker room, stopped the Cowboys on a three-and-out to open the second half.

Four minutes, 37 seconds later, the Eagles were in the end zone.

They went for it on fourth-and-three from the Dallas 14, and DeVonta Smith got wide open behind Trevon Diggs, who came up to stop the run.

The Eagles lead 27-17.

They have ruled out cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion).

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “DeVonta Smith gives Eagles 27-17 lead

  1. Dak needs to spend more time learning how to read a simple defense and stop making stupid cornered Tony hasn’t been there for ,

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.