DeVonta Smith gives Eagles 27-17 lead

The Eagles began the first half with a 10-0 lead. Early in the second half, the Eagles have regained a 10-point lead.

The Eagles, who got a field goal with six seconds remaining in the first half to take a 20-17 lead into the locker room, stopped the Cowboys on a three-and-out to open the second half.

Four minutes, 37 seconds later, the Eagles were in the end zone.

They went for it on fourth-and-three from the Dallas 14, and DeVonta Smith got wide open behind Trevon Diggs, who came up to stop the run.

The Eagles lead 27-17.

They have ruled out cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion).