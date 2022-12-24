DeVonta Smith’s second touchdown gives Eagles 34-27 lead

Getty Images

DeVonta Smith scored his second touchdown, giving the Eagles a 34-27 lead with 9:59 remaining.

The Eagles drove 75 yards in 13 plays.

The touchdown came on a third-and-seven play from the 9-yard line.

Smith has six catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns, while A.J. Brown has five receptions for 90 yards. Brown had a key 14-yard catch on third-and-six from the Dallas 26 to keep the drive alive.

Brown was shaken up on the play but ran off.

Gardner Minshew is 18-of-27 for 270 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also has lost a fumble.