Eagles lead Cowboys 20-17 at halftime in an entertaining back-and-forth

The Eagles and Cowboys have combined for 37 points, 406 yards, zero punts and two turnovers. In an entertaining back-and-forth first half, the Eagles kicked a field goal with six seconds left in the second quarter to take a 20-17 halftime lead.

Gardner Minshew completed 9 of 16 passes for 144 yards and an interception. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down.

The Eagles’ other touchdown came on Josh Sweat‘s 42-yard pick-six of Dak Prescott, which gave Philadelphia a 10-0 only 5:42 into the game.

Prescott has completed 16 of 18 passes for 168 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

The Eagles have stopped the run, limiting the Cowboys to 52 rushing yards, but they haven’t stopped Lamb. Lamb already has eight catches on eight targets for 103 yards.

Jake Elliott has kicked 25- and 47-yard field goals for the Eagles, and Brett Maher has a 21-yarder for the Cowboys.