Gardner Minshew’s quarterback sneak on fourth down has Eagles back in front

The Eagles don’t have Jalen Hurts, and the Cowboys have only slim hopes of winning the division after losing in Jacksonville last week. Still, today’s NFC East matchup has not disappointed.

The teams have yet to punt, trading body blows.

The Eagles, who scored 10 points in the first 5:42 before the Cowboys scored consecutive touchdowns, have regained the lead.

Gardner Minshew scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down to give Philadelphia a 17-14 lead.

The Eagles have 160 yards, with Minshew completing 5-of-7 for 108 yards and an interception. Jayron Kearse picked him to set up the Cowboys’ second touchdown, a six-play, 47-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.