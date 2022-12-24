Giants cut Vikings lead to 10-7

Getty Images

The Giants can wrap up a playoff berth with the right set of results this weekend and all of them require them to beat the Vikings.

They got off to a slow start on that front, but they’ve finally gotten on the scoreboard. Daniel Jones hit wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter to cut the Vikings’ lead to 10-7.

Jones had the Giants moving well on their previous drive as well, but tight end Daniel Bellinger coughed the ball up on a hit by Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah and Asamoah was able to recover it for a Vikings takeaway. That set up a Greg Joseph field goal.

Jones is 12-of-16 for 109 yards so far. Hodgins has been his favorite target and is now up to four catches.