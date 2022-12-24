Giants tie Vikings, but lose Azeez Ojulari to ankle injury

Getty Images

The Giants have tied the Vikings early in the third quarter, but they’ll be missing a key defensive player for the rest of the afternoon.

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been ruled out due to an ankle injury he suffered in the first half of the game. Ojulari had a sack of Kirk Cousins before leaving the game and he has 5.5 sacks in six games this season.

The Giants got the ball to open the second half and drove 49 yards in eight plays to set up a 44-yard Graham Gano field goal. Pressure by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, who had 1.5 sacks in the first half, forced a Daniel Jones incompletion on third down.

The Vikings scored the first 10 points of Saurday’s game and will need to push things back in their favor to end the day with a home win.