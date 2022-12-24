Hunter Renfrow scores to cap long Raiders opening drive in Pittsburgh

Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers
The cold and wind in Pittsburgh don’t seem to be causing any problems for the Raiders’ offense.

Las Vegas took the opening kickoff and methodically marched down the field on the opening drive tonight, taking a 7-0 lead when wide receiver Hunter Renfrow caught a pass from Derek Carr and made a nifty move to get into the end zone.

Carr completed four of his five passes on the drive, for 44 yards, while also running for 10 yards. Josh Jacobs picked up 26 yards on the ground.

The Raiders don’t have an easy path to the playoffs, but they’re not out of it, and they’re off to a great start tonight as they attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive for at least another week.

4 responses to "Hunter Renfrow scores to cap long Raiders opening drive in Pittsburgh

  2. Looks like the refs are trying to ruin what should be a special night for us. How can they miss so many blatant holds??

