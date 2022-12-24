In frigid conditions, Browns leading Saints 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

It’s particularly cold in Cleveland with the wind chill in the negative double-digits. That’s affected the offenses of both teams, but the Browns jumped ahead and lead 10-3 at halftime.

Cleveland took a 7-0 lead with quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 12-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. It was a designed run with Watson taking the ball to the left and darting in untouched for the TD.

He got the chance to score that touchdown after safety Grant Delpit picked off an Andy Dalton pass and returned it deep into New Orleans territory.

The Browns had a chance to extend their lead to 14-0 when Watson fired a pass to a wide-open Amari Cooper in the end zone later in the second quarter. But Cooper slipped on the slick turf and dropped the ball. Cleveland settled for a 30-yard field goal from Cade York to go up 10-0 with 4:07 left in the first half.

New Orleans finally got on the board at the end of the first half with a 23-yard field goal by Wil Lutz as time expired in the second quarter. The Saints finally got something going with Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara running it on direct snaps.

Kamara leads with 34 yards rushing on nine carries. Hill has four carries for 30 yards.

Dalton is 4-of-9 passing for just 36 yards.

On the other side, Watson is 7-of-12 passing for 62 yards plus his 12-yard touchdown run. Nick Chubb has 46 yards on 14 carries. Amaro Cooper has three catches for 37 yards.

The Saints will have a chance to double up, as they have the ball to start the second half.