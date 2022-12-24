Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson are expected to play Saturday

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson played leading roles in one of the most stunning endings in NFL history last week and they’re set to get a chance to redeem themselves or offer up an encore this Saturday.

Meyers (shoulder) and Stevenson (ankle) were both listed as questionable on the Patriots’ final injury report of the week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are expected to be in the lineup against the Bengals.

Stevenson kicked off the ending sequence against the Raiders last Sunday by lateraling to Meyers at the end of a run with no time left on the clock in a tie game and Meyers tried an even longer backward pass to keep the play alive. That toss was picked off by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who then turned to stiff arm Patriots quarterback Mac Jones into the turf and sprint for a game-winning touchdown.

Rapoport adds that running back Damien Harris (thigh) is more of a game-time decision than his teammates after joining them in the questionable category.