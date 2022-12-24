Jalen Hurts could be back in Week 17 with a loss today, Week 18 with a win

Getty Images

The Eagles are trying to beat the Cowboys today with quarterback Gardner Minshew replacing MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who has a shoulder injury. So when will Hurts be ready to return?

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported earlier today that, if the Eagles lose to the Cowboys today, Hurts would push to return next Sunday, for a Week 17 visit from the Saints. If the Eagles win — clinching the NFC East and the No. 1 seed — Hurts would likely play in Week 18, against the Giants.

The goal would be to get Hurts some work before the divisional round, given that Philly will have earned a Week One bye. Otherwise, he’d go five weeks between game action.

Hurts has a sprained shoulder, somewhere between Grade 1 and Grade 2. The decision to rest him today came from a desire to avoid having a 1-2 week injury become a 4-6 week injury.

It’s not a given that the Eagles would let Hurts play next week. They could still nail down the No. 1 seed without a win, before the final game of the regular season.