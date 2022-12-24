Jalen Hurts could be back in Week 17 with a loss today, Week 18 with a win

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2022, 5:16 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Eagles are trying to beat the Cowboys today with quarterback Gardner Minshew replacing MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who has a shoulder injury. So when will Hurts be ready to return?

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported earlier today that, if the Eagles lose to the Cowboys today, Hurts would push to return next Sunday, for a Week 17 visit from the Saints. If the Eagles win — clinching the NFC East and the No. 1 seed — Hurts would likely play in Week 18, against the Giants.

The goal would be to get Hurts some work before the divisional round, given that Philly will have earned a Week One bye. Otherwise, he’d go five weeks between game action.

Hurts has a sprained shoulder, somewhere between Grade 1 and Grade 2. The decision to rest him today came from a desire to avoid having a 1-2 week injury become a 4-6 week injury.

It’s not a given that the Eagles would let Hurts play next week. They could still nail down the No. 1 seed without a win, before the final game of the regular season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jalen Hurts could be back in Week 17 with a loss today, Week 18 with a win

  1. Elliott was wide open to the right but once again bdak doesn’t go through his progression. Dak Sucks.mis horrible. His best season was when Tony Romo told him what to do

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.