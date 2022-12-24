Jalen Hurts may miss more than just today’s game

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Cowboys, and that may not be the only game he misses.

Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ next game, New Year’s Day against the Saints, won’t be determined until the team’s medical staff sees how he responds to rest and treatment next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

From Hurts’ perspective, part of the issue may be about whether the Eagles win today. If they do, they’ll have clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, and Hurts may be more willing to give his shoulder more rest. But if the Eagles lose and still haven’t clinched, Hurts will push to play next week.

If the Eagles win with Gardner Minshew at quarterback and clinch the top spot in the NFC, that raises the question of why the Eagles would risk Hurts at all in the remainder of the regular season. It’s possible that the Eagles will let Minshew start the final three games of the regular season and that we won’t see Hurts again until the divisional round of the playoffs.

What’s certain for now is that Hurts is out today. If the Eagles win without him, it seems unlikely that they’d let him return until he’s 100 percent healthy.