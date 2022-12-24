Jaycee Horn headed for tests on potentially broken wrist

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is getting tests on his injured wrist for Christmas.

Horn injured his wrist during Saturday’s 37-23 win over the Lions and head coach Steve Wilks said in his postgame press conference that he will be having X-rays and an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Multiple reporters at the game noted that defensive end Brian Burns said that his understanding is that Horn broke his wrist and David Newton of ESPN.com reports that Horn’s right arm had a soft cast and sling.

Horn has 47 tackles and three interceptions this season. His absence would be a major blow to the Panthers as they try to beat the Buccaneers and keep NFC South hopes alive in Week 17.