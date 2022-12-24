Josh Sweat’s pick-six of Dak Prescott gives Eagles 10-0 lead

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Jalen who?

The Eagles haven’t missed Jalen Hurts thus far, taking a 10-0 lead with 9:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Gardner Minshew threw a 48-yard pass to A.J. Brown on the Eagles’ first drive to get them to the Dallas 11 on the third play from scrimmage. The Eagles couldn’t get into the end zone, settling for a 25-yard Jake Elliott field goal.

On the fifth play from scrimmage for the Cowboys, Dak Prescott tried to hit Dalton Schultz on a short pass. Instead, Josh Sweat swiped it out of the air and ran 42 yards to the end zone.

Prescott was the only one with a chance to stop Sweat, and he couldn’t bring him down.

Minshew is 2-for-2 for 57 yards, both to Brown, and Prescott is 3-for-4 for 22 yards.

Prescott has 12 interceptions this season, with eight coming the past five games.

  1. Dak looked like a high schooler running after Sweat.
    And by the way, never gained a foot on him. Dak really looked small chasing him.

