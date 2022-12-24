Judge orders Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test

Getty Images

A lawsuit filed earlier this year against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to move forward, with a new requirement that he submit to a paternity test.

Alexandra Davis, 26, initiated the case in March against Jones, seeking among other things to establish that he is indeed her father. A motion with the court to compel him to be tested was filed in October, and a hearing occurred on Tuesday.

Via the Dallas Morning News, the court issued the ruling on Thursday. By Friday, lawyers representing the 80-year-old multi-billionaire had already initiated the process of appealing the ruling.

The lawyers argued that, because Davis was born during her mother’s first marriage, the presumed father should be her mother’s husband. Her lawyers argued that, based on a court ruling from Arkansas, she does not have a presumed father.

Although the lawsuit has been characterized as an effort to extort money from Jones, attorney Andrew Bergman insists that Davis merely wants to establish that Jones is her father.

“We’re not asking anything,” Bergman said Friday, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s just a legal right to have a parent. I think this has been a very emboldening endeavor for her. . . . The irony is I think Jerry Jones would be really proud of her if he really knew her.”

Regardless of how it all plays out, it’s sad — especially during Christmas week. Maybe someone will be visited by a trio of ghosts tonight, and the whole thing will be resolved on Sunday morning.