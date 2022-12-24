Justin Jefferson increases record pace to 1,990 yards

USA TODAY Sports

With 133 receiving yards on Saturday, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson now has a real shot at history.

He has 1,756 yards through 15 games. At that rate (117 yard per game), Jefferson will finish the year with 1,990 receiving yards.

He previously was on pace for 1,970, which would have surpassed Calvin Johnson’s single-season record by six yards.

With only 244 yards in the next two games (122 average), Jefferson will become the first receiver in league history with 2,000 receiving yards.

Both games will be played outdoors, in cold-weather cities. In eight days, the Vikings visit the Packers. A week later, Minnesota finishes the regular season at Soldier Field.