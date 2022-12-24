Justin Jefferson increases record pace to 1,990 yards

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2022, 10:18 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

With 133 receiving yards on Saturday, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson now has a real shot at history.

He has 1,756 yards through 15 games. At that rate (117 yard per game), Jefferson will finish the year with 1,990 receiving yards.

He previously was on pace for 1,970, which would have surpassed Calvin Johnson’s single-season record by six yards.

With only 244 yards in the next two games (122 average), Jefferson will become the first receiver in league history with 2,000 receiving yards.

Both games will be played outdoors, in cold-weather cities. In eight days, the Vikings visit the Packers. A week later, Minnesota finishes the regular season at Soldier Field.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Justin Jefferson increases record pace to 1,990 yards

  1. I want to see him hit 2000 yards.

    And the weather in Green Bay and Chicago is projected to be unseasonably mild the next couple weeks.

  3. What ever possessed Michael Thomas from 2016-2019 obviously left his body and went to you. Quite a pace for your first three years in the league

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.