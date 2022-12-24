Justin Jefferson: Randy Moss has the golden jacket, so I’m still chasing him

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been one of the most productive offensive players in the league since his rookie year and he set a pair of franchise records in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Giants.

Jefferson’s second catch of the day went for 25 yards and pushed him past Randy Moss for the most receiving yards by any Viking in a single season. His final catch set up Greg Joseph‘s game-winning field goal and gave him 123 catches on the year.

Cris Carter had 122 catches twice during his time in Minnesota, so Jefferson now owns each of those records. He’s also broken Moss’ franchise record for catches by a rookie and his NFL record for the most receiving yards through a player’s first three seasons, but he said after the game that he’s still chasing the Hall of Famer.

“It’s a blessing,” Jefferson said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It’s an honor to break his record, to be in the conversation. But he has the golden jacket. That’s what I want at the end of my career, so I’m still chasing him for sure.”

Carter also has a gold jacket and the two former Vikings might not be the only record holders that Jefferson passes before the season is over. Jefferson is now No. 7 in a single season with 1,756 receiving yards and 209 more yards in the final two weeks would push him past Calvin Johnson for the top spot. If he could get them all next weekend, Jefferson would set the mark in the same 16 games that were available to Johnson in 2012.