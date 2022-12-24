Justin Jefferson sets Vikings single-season receiving yard record

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2022, 1:33 PM EST
Move over Randy Moss because Justin Jefferson is now holds the Vikings record for single-season receiving yards.

Jefferson broke the mark with his second catch of Saturday’s home game against the Giants. The 25-yard pickup moved Jefferson up to 1,649 yards on the season, which leaves Moss’ 1,632 yards in second place.

Jefferson added a 13-yarder later in the drive, so he’s continuing to make progress toward Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 yards for a single season.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins capped the record-setting drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings now lead 7-0 with just over three minutes left to play in the first quarter.

1 responses to “Justin Jefferson sets Vikings single-season receiving yard record

  1. I’m going to borrow an oldie but goodie from my friend Mike. “Another year, another loss in the divisional round.” Got to go back in time for that one!

