Justin Jefferson sets Vikings single-season receiving yard record

Move over Randy Moss because Justin Jefferson is now holds the Vikings record for single-season receiving yards.

Jefferson broke the mark with his second catch of Saturday’s home game against the Giants. The 25-yard pickup moved Jefferson up to 1,649 yards on the season, which leaves Moss’ 1,632 yards in second place.

Jefferson added a 13-yarder later in the drive, so he’s continuing to make progress toward Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 yards for a single season.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins capped the record-setting drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings now lead 7-0 with just over three minutes left to play in the first quarter.