La’el Collins carted to locker room, Bengals up 15-0

The first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Patriots has gone very well for the Bengals with a couple of exceptions.

Kicker Evan McPherson hasn’t been able to make his extra points and right tackle La'el Collins has been carted to the locker room.

Collins went down after players rolled up on his left leg during a play on the Bengals’ third offensive possession and several of his teammates frantically waved to the sideline for help. Collins was able to walk off the field on his own power, but was carted to the locker room after a sideline evaluation.

The Bengals were able to keep driving after losing Collins, but had a Joe Mixon touchdown run waved off due to a holding penalty. McPherson was able to hit his first field goal try of the day and Cincinnati leads 15-0 early in the second quarter.

UPDATE 1:51 p.m. ET: Collins has been ruled out with a knee injury.