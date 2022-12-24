Marquise Goodwin, Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Noah Fant active for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks need some wins in the final three weeks if they’re going to advance to the playoffs in the NFC and they’ll have all four of the offensive players they listed as questionable on hand in Kansas City to try for one.

Running backs Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas are active for the matchup at a frosty Arrowhead Stadium. Tight end Noah Fant and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin are also good to go.

Goodwin hurt his ankle in practice, but will be available to help offset the absence of Tyler Lockett. Lockett had surgery after breaking a finger last Sunday and the hope is that he’ll be able to play in the final two weeks of the season.

Walker and Dallas have also been dealing with ankle injuries while Fant has been bothered by a knee injury.