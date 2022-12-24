Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs active for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness) for today’s game against the Eagles. Both players are active.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee) also will play.

The Cowboys’ inactives are defensive end Sam Williams (concussion, neck strain), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck), receiver James Washington, receiver Jalen Tolbert, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, safety Markquese Bell and quarterback Will Grier.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his Cowboys debut.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) is officially inactive, leaving Gardner Minshew to start and Ian Book as the backup for the first time this season.

The Eagles’ inactives are running back Trey Sermon, linebacker Kyron Johnson, defensive end Janarius Robinson, offensive guard Josh Sills and offensive guard Sua Opeta.

Receiver Zach Pascal (concussion) is active after being listed as questionable.