Michael Gallup’s 12-yard touchdown catch ties the game

The Eagles looked like they were in control . . . until they weren’t.

Gardner Minshew fumbled a handoff to Boston Scott, and Jayron Kearse recovered for the Cowboys at the Philadelphia 31. Kearse looked like he had a chance to score, but Minshew made the tackle.

It only delayed the inevitable.

Five plays and 1:59 later, the Cowboys were in the end zone. Dak Prescott found Michael Gallup on the scramble drill for a 12-yard score on third-and-goal.

It was Gallup’s first touchdown since Week 13 when he had two against the Colts.

The Cowboys have 14 points off Kearse’s takeaways, with Kearse getting an interception of Minshew in the first half.

The teams are tied 27-27 at the end of the third quarter.