Nashville mayor asks Titans to delay today’s kickoff because of strain on power grid

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2022, 10:46 AM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Just hours before today’s scheduled kickoff of the Texans-Titans game, Nashville Mayor John Cooper publicly called on the Titans to delay the game because of the strain on the power grid from the bitter cold temperatures in the area.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning rolling blackouts to reduce load on the grid, and the mayor says the Titans should delay the game to cooperate.

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps,” Cooper wrote on Twitter.

The NFL usually tries to cooperate with local authorities, but asking a team to delay kickoff the morning of the game, when the forecast has made it clear all week that it was going to be cold enough to put an extra strain on the grid, seems like poor planning from the mayor.

There are other concerns as well: Some fans had surely already left home for the stadium by the time the mayor made his request, and some are already beginning to tailgate. Delaying the game is going to cause those fans to spend more time in the bitter cold. Delaying a game on December 24 also means affecting Christmas Eve plans for tens of thousands of people.

So this may be a request that the NFL and the Titans decline to fulfill. Whether the power grid will be able to function well enough to keep everything running smoothly at Nissan Stadium, however, remains to be seen.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Nashville mayor asks Titans to delay today’s kickoff because of strain on power grid

  2. I’m a big fan of football being played outdoors in the elements, but this seems like a bad idea for many cities to play today. Even a delay by a day or two could have made a big difference. Poor planning all around.

  3. The power company needs to invest in technology to manage the grid. They are way behind the times compared to other companies around the US.

  6. I agree w Michael David Smith.
    With all of the time to plan, and all of the information available to the mayor ahead of time, this should have been addressed before this morning. It sounds pretty “political”.

  7. Mayor sounds like people we’ve all seen on the news who stay behind during a hurricane then complain their rescue took too long. Dummies,y’all knew it was coming for a week.

  8. John Cooper what an arrogant, unprepared, incompetent fool. You have no business running that city If you didn’t have the foresight to plan this in advance. What an embarrassment.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.