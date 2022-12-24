NFL 2022 Week 16 early inactives: Tyler Huntley officially active for Ravens

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Ravens knew they would not have quarterback Lamar Jackson available for Saturday’s home game against the Falcons as he was ruled out for the third straight week with a knee injury, but there was a bit of uncertainty about the status of Tyler Huntley.
Huntley has been starting in Jackson’s place, but he was listed as questionable because of a right shoulder injury. The Ravens will not have to turn to Anthony Brown as their starter in Week 16, however. Huntley is active and set to help the team try to take another step toward the postseason.
Falcons at Ravens
Falcons: T Chuma Edoga, S Jovante Moffat, CB Rashad Fenton, LB David Anenih, DL Matt Dickerson
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, DE Calais Campbell, CB Marcus Peters, RB Kenyan Drake, G Ben Cleveland, LB David Ojabo, TE Charlie Kolar
Lions at Panthers
Lions: G Kayode Awosika, FB Jason Cabinda, CB DeShon Elliott, DE Austin Bryant, RB Craig Reynolds, DL Michael Brockers, G Ross Pierschbacher
Panthers: WR Rashard Higgins, DE Amare’ Barno, T Larnel Coleman
Bills at Bears
Bills: DE Boogie Basham, C Mitch Morse, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Justin Murray, LB Baylon Spector, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe
Bears: WR Equanimeous St. Brown, TE Trevon Wesco, WR Chase Claypool, G Cody Whitehair, G Teven Jenkins, QB Tim Boyle, DT Angelo Blackson
Saints at Browns
Saints: WR Chris Olave, RB Dwayne Washington, LB Pete Werner, S Marcus Maye, CB Marshon Lattimore, DL Payton Turner, OL Lewis Kidd
Browns: DE Jadeveon Clowney, QB Kellen Mond, WR Jaelen Darden, RB Demetric Felton, CB Thomas Graham, T Chris Hubbard
Seahawks at Chiefs
Seahawks: WR Tyler Lockett, S Ryan Neal, DT Al Woods, CB Artie Burns, T Jake Curhan, DT Daviyon Nixon, RB Wayne Gallman
Chiefs: QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring, DT Khalen Saunders
Giants at Vikings
Giants: CB Adoree' Jackson, G Shane Lemieux, WR David Sills, CB Rodarius Williams, G Jack Anderson
Vikings: C Garrett Bradbury, OL Kyle Hinton, EDGE Luiji Vilain, DL Ross Blacklock, CB Cam Dantzler
Bengals at Patriots
Bengals: DE Sam Hubbard, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, T D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman
Patriots: CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, CB Jack Jones, RB Damien Harris, WR Raleigh Webb, DT Sam Roberts, S Joshuah Bledsoe
Texans at Titans
Texans: G Kenyon Green, QB Kyle Allen, TE O.J. Howard, DE Mario Addison, DB Cobi Francis
Titans: LB Dylan Cole, CB Kristian Fulton, QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Josh Thompson, S John Reid, S Amani Hooker, DL Mario Edwards