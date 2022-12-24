Nick Sirianni: If Jalen Hurts is ready to go, he will play next week

Getty Images

The Eagles twice led the Cowboys by 10 points. A win would have clinched the No. 1 seed and made the decision for them about whether to play Jalen Hurts next week or not.

But the Eagles had four turnovers, three of them by Gardner Minshew, and remain in need of one win to clinch the NFC East, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

A report earlier in the day indicated that an Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys would push Hurts to return next Sunday against the Saints.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked postgame whether the outcome would affect whether Hurts plays in Week 17.

“If Jalen’s ready to go, Jalen will play,” Sirianni said after the 40-34 loss. “He’s our starting quarterback. If he’s ready to go, then he’ll go. Again, like I said, that’s nothing against Gardner, because I thought he played a really good game, but if Jalen’s ready, he’ll go.”