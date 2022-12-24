Panthers running over Lions with 203 yards, 3 TDs on the ground before halftime

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2022, 2:10 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
The Panthers are steamrolling the Lions.

Carolina has 203 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns today, and it’s not even halftime yet. The Panthers lead 21-7.

Both teams in today’s game have postseason aspirations: The Panthers are still contenders in the NFC South, while the Lions are still contenders for an NFC wild card berth.

But so far today, only the Panthers are playing like a playoff team. The Lions’ defense can’t make a stop, and this is going to get ugly for Detroit if that doesn’t change.

3 responses to “Panthers running over Lions with 203 yards, 3 TDs on the ground before halftime

  3. oldleatherlips says:
    December 18, 2022 at 4:38 pm
    Hmmm, here was my comment on the Lions last week……

    theyearofthecat01 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    What have I been telling the world?! The FUTURE of FOOTBALL is The DETROIT LIONS!!
    ———————————————————————-
    You can see this coming, can’t you? Lions fans thrilled to be at 7-7. Guaranteeing a wildcard. Somehow, some way, it will all come crashing down before the end of the regular season.

