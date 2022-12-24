Panthers running over Lions with 203 yards, 3 TDs on the ground before halftime

Getty Images

The Panthers are steamrolling the Lions.

Carolina has 203 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns today, and it’s not even halftime yet. The Panthers lead 21-7.

Both teams in today’s game have postseason aspirations: The Panthers are still contenders in the NFC South, while the Lions are still contenders for an NFC wild card berth.

But so far today, only the Panthers are playing like a playoff team. The Lions’ defense can’t make a stop, and this is going to get ugly for Detroit if that doesn’t change.