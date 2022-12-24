Patriots close within 22-12 early in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Patriots looked like they were on to their offseason vacation in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Bengals, but they’re showing some life in the second half.

Mac Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a five-yard touchdown to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 22-12 with 12:58 left to play. The Bengals were up 22-0 at the break.

The Patriots’ two-point try was not successful, however, so they’ll need two more scores to tie or take the lead.

New England’s first touchdown came on the latest big play by rookie defensive back Marcus Jones. He picked off a Joe Burrow pass and returned it 69 yards for a score to put the Patriots on the board in the third quarter. Jones has also scored on a reception and a punt return this season.

Jones hit Bourne for 32 yards to set up the touchdown pass and he is now 14-of-21 for 126 yards on the day. If the Patriots defense can hold up, he’ll have a chance to add to those totals while trying for an improbable comeback win.