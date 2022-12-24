Ravens hold off Falcons 17-9 with 184 rushing yards to clinch playoff berth

Getty Images

The Ravens closed in on a playoff berth, doing their part with a 17-9 victory over the Falcons. They officially clinched when the Patriots lost to the Bengals.

The Ravens are 10-5, and the Falcons fell to 5-10 and were eliminated from playoff contention after losing six of their last seven.

Baltimore ran for 184 yards and gained 299 total yards.

Gus Edwards led the way with 99 yards on 11 carries. J.K. Dobbins ran 12 times for 59 yards, and Tyler Huntley went for 26 yards on 11 carries and ran for a two-point conversion.

Huntley also completed 9 of 17 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, a 6-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson.

The Falcons had 327 yards, but they couldn’t find the end zone. They settled for Younghoe Koo field goals of 32, 34 and 37 yards in going 0-for-4 in the red zone.

The Falcons also turned it over on downs and lost a fumble in Baltimore territory.

Desmond Ridder went 22-of-33 for 218 yards, and Tyler Allgeier had 18 carries for 74 yards.