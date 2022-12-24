Ravens lead Falcons 14-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Ravens rolled over the Falcons in the first half, taking a 14-3 into the locker room at halftime. Their lead should have been bigger.

Baltimore had 32 plays, 203 yards and 10 first downs, punting only once on five possessions. They had three drives stall at the Atlanta 3, 37 and 9, settling for Justin Tucker field goals of 21 and 27 yards. Tucker had a 55-yard attempt blocked by Adetokunbo Ogundeji, the first time Tucker ever has had blocked field goals in back-to-back games.

The Ravens’ touchdown came on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley to Demarcus Robinson. Huntley ran in the two-point conversion.

The Falcons punted on their first two drives, turned it over on downs on their third and had Drake London lose a fumble on their fourth. They finally put together a scoring drive before the half, going 54 yards in 11 plays.

Desmond Ridder, though, was called for intentional grounding after his arm was hit on an errant throw with the Falcons at the Baltimore 1-yard line. The Falcons had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.

The Falcons have 28 plays, 137 yards and six first downs.