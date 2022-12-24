Report: Bengals’ charter diverted to JFK after engine trouble

Getty Images

The Bengals hit some turbulence during their game against the Patriots on Saturday. They led 22-0 at halftime and held on for a 22-18 victory.

Their trip home is going similarly.

Mark Slaughter of WLWT reports that engine failure forced a re-route of the team’s charter to John F. Kennedy International Airport. The Bengals deplaned in New York and are about to board a second plane bound for Cincinnati.

Slaughter quoted someone on board the flight: “A little rough, but it was OK! Landed safely.”

It’s been quite the day for the Bengals, who nearly let victory slip away. With 1:05 left and the Patriots at the Cincinnati 5-yard line, Vonn Bell forced Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson to fumble. Josh Tupou recovered for Cincinnati to save the day.