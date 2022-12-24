Report: NFL told Commanders that Giants committed PI on key fourth down

Two officiating decisions drew the ire of the Commanders and their fans in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants and the NFL has reportedly admitted that one of them was the incorrect call.

On a fourth down from the Giants’ six-yard-line in the final minute of the game, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the end zone. Samuel was unable to catch the ball after contact with Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes and many Commanders called for a flag for defensive pass interference that never came. The Giants were then able to take knees to run out the remaining time in a 20-12 win.

NFL Media reports that that the NFL told the Commanders this week that Holmes should have been flagged for pass interference. If the penalty had been called, the Commanders would have had a first down on the Giants’ one-yard-line.

Referee John Hussey told a pool reporter after the game that “pass interference is a judgment call” and that his crew felt Holmes’ contact was not “a restriction.”

The Commanders thought they had scored a touchdown a couple of plays before the pass to Samuel, but Brian Robinson‘s scoring run was wiped out due to an illegal formation call on wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin said after the game that he believed he had cleared his alignment with the official who wound up throwing the flag, but Hussey said that official had no obligation to tell McLaurin he was lined up correctly.

The outcome of the game had big impact on both team’s playoff chances. The Giants enter their Week 16 game with an 8-5-1 while the Commanders are 7-6-1.

25 responses to “Report: NFL told Commanders that Giants committed PI on key fourth down

  1. What’s the point of announcing/releasing this information? The result of the game will not be changed, everyone knows it was a blown call, so why bother?

  2. At least they don’t bet on the games so we know officials don’t have any financial interest riding on the outcome.

  4. The league will now tell the refs to issue make-up calls in favor of the Commanders when they play the 49ers today.

  5. Anyone who does not believe that Referee’s cannot, will not, or do not, control game outcomes is a fool. The rule changes have left discretion up to the field judges and they hold the power to enforce interpretation. Not good!! The NFL in their pursuit of safety have ruined the game play! Referee’s have become quickdraw experts with the flag and its hurting the game. Let them play. There are blatant fouls and they should be called. There is holding on every play and they let it go until the momentum shifts and it kills drives. In my honest opinion the penalty calls for the most part have become very ticky-tacky. I realize they are human and human error needs to be accounted for. However, they are not Gods or perfect either and they to be reeled in also!

  6. So, what happened to the ref(s) that blew the call? And the ref that allegedly told McLaurin he was lined up correctly then threw a flag on him. Is it fair to say absolutely nothing? As usual. There would be a 20-40% turnover rate for refs every year if the NFL was actually trying to put the best refs on the field.

  7. Anytime you have gambling its a recipe for this to happen. Wait until postseason when the entire country is watching a game and missed or blown calls happen… same outrage and same thing will be done about it. NOTHING!!
    And now the NFL will be paid BILLIONS per season so the fans can watch the game.

  9. The league has obviously become about who your owner is. You need to be one of the good ole boys and be on the competition committee.

  12. Referee John Hussey and ‘his crew’ should be fired.
    An apology from the NFL that doesn’t include fines, suspensions, or firings, is completely worthless and will only continue to embolden the lack of accountability for those incompetent officials.

  13. The unfortunate truth is that the NFL is making money hand over fist: record revenues and profits and franchise values are through the roof. As long as that gravy train is rolling, they’re unlikely to do anything that could potentially rock the boat and impact the league’s profitability.

    The league won’t take significant steps to address or improve officiating unless the issue starts impacting revenues. And there’s been no indication of that happening…..so unless something changes, we’ll continue seeing games influenced and decided by blown calls and poor officiating. Fans and media will keep complaining about it, and those complaints will continue to fall on deaf ears.

    The only way to get the NFL’s attention is through their pocketbook.

  15. It is not only the betting that you have to look at. The ref on the previous play should be fired too. The Jamar Chase call, Vikings being robbed of two touchdowns, and Fins not getting any holding calls when the Bills did it over and over. It is obvious there are crooked Tim Donaghy style refs in the league. The only decent refs seem to be Craig Wolstrat and Sarah Thomas.

  16. ok so everyone complaining about the missed PI call. lets go back to the play before the pass was thrown. if the officials wanted to get the play right they would’ve called illegal hands to the face on the offensive lineman that poked thibodeaux in the eye. then theres the PI call so it wouldve been offsetting penalties and replay 4th down. it shouldnt have just been PI and automatic 1st down.

  17. Improved officiating would improve game quality. Better quality games would probably help the bottom line, it definitely wouldn’t hurt. And yet, here we are. Something does not add up.

  18. The officiating down the stretch and as team seasons are on the line has been absolutely brutal. The crew from the Vikings/Colts game alone should never see the field again this year.

  19. A 2 point conversion was called back due to an iffy OPI in the third quarter, then McLauren is called for illegal formation after checking with the same official who called the OPI. 8 points taken off the board by penalties called by the same line judge and the Commanders lost by 8 points.

    Nothing to see here.

  20. There absolutely must be a mechanism in place to fix these mistakes during the game. There is no excuse at this point. The technology is such that we all see them in 4K, both real time and on endless replay.

  21. Was it pass interference? Yes. Is pass interference always called? No. Would the commanders have won the game if it was called? Who knows. They still would have needed to score a td and convert the 2 point conversion just to potentially get to overtime.

    However if Heineke didn’t fumble twice in key situations the game would have been different too. I’ve always felt that you can’t leave the game to chance or a late play when there is a full 60 minutes of play that can dictate a game.

  23. Once everyone is sure it’s controlled by refs, change may come.
    But right now it’s pretty obvious, and fans still haven’t affected the bottom line, so here we are.
    My friends and I point out fixed calls as they happen, and it’s usually 3-10 calls a game that keep games close and are wrong.

