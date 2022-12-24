Rhamondre Stevenson fumble helps Bengals hold on for 22-18 win over Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2022, 4:40 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
The Bengals looked like they were going to blow the Patriots out at halftime of Saturday’s game in New England, but the second half wound up being a much different affair.

Cincinnati’s 22-0 lead dwindled to 22-18 thanks to a Marcus Jones interception return for a touchdown and a pair of Mac Jones touchdown. A fumble by Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase gave the Patriots the ball in Bengals territory and the Patriots were able to drive for a first down on the five-yard-line with a minute left, but running back Rhamondre Stevenson got stripped by Vonn Bell and Josh Tupou recovered for Cincinnati.

The Pats had all three timeouts and were able to force a Bengals punt, but they were only able to move the ball to their 34-yard-line before facing a fourth down. Rather than try to replicate last week’s final play against the Raiders, they let quarterback Mac Jones try a deep pass that was knocked away to seal the Bengals win.

Cincinnati is now 11-4 and a step closer to the AFC North title. The Patriots loss also means that the Ravens have clinched a playoff berth in the AFC.

Joe Burrow threw a pair of interceptions in Patriots territory that helped keep the Bengals from stretching their lead, but finished the day 40-of-52 for 375 yards and three first half touchdown passes. Tee Higgins had eight catches for 128 yards and a score while Trenton Irwin caught the other two touchdowns.

Mac Jones went 16-of-28 for 206 yards in the second half. His second touchdown came on a strange sequence of plays. He was penalized for intentional grounding on a play that the Bengals challenged as a fumble and then had a pass to the end zone knocked down into the hands of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown.

That was a better result for Meyers than his ill-fated backward pass to Chandler Jones last Sunday, but Stevenson wasn’t able to reverse his own late-game fortunes and the Patriots were left with another painful loss.

The Patriots are now 7-8 with games against the Dolphins and Bills on tap. They probably can’t afford to lose either one if they’re going to make the playoffs, but the second half rally gives them some hope that they can find a win.

38 responses to “Rhamondre Stevenson fumble helps Bengals hold on for 22-18 win over Patriots

  1. As the saying goes mediocre teams like the Patriots find ways to lose the close ones.

    Was that really a Hail Mary that landed on the 25 yard line? Yikes maybe BB was right that Jones can’t throw 55 yards….

  3. “Rather than try to replicate last week’s final play against the Raiders”

    Oh come on, that would have worked, second time is the charm.

  8. Great 2nd half just last last week just awful last two minutes. IMO Belichick is still good he just has a massive ego. Hire a real OC. Patricia sucks, and the ST sucks as well. The defense which everyone screams reeks of nepotism is good. They do not have a good offense. Mac is average at best and needs better support.

  10. Why do they have to wait till Black Monday to fire Patricia? Just do it now and give Pats fans a great Christmas present 🙂

  11. No participation trophies in Foxboro. They didn’t quit and had a chance to win it but questionable play-calling and mistakes at key points lost the game. You play to win the game.

    The biggest question today is why did a real playmaker like Bourne get put in the dog house all year. He’s a keeper. Marcus Jones, Stevenson (despite the late turnover), and Meyers are all keepers on offense. The two tight ends, Trent Brown, Wynn, Patricia and the special teams coach should all be gone. The Patriots need playmakers, players that stay healthy enough to play on game day (and that includes their corners that miss way too many games).

  14. If not for Burrow being sloppy this ends up a three possession blowout. That and some shady officiating that helped the Pats as a makeup for the calls the Bengals got last week. Time for Jones to get out of New England he is terrible. Stevenson fumbling is not new and the defense did not bother showing up until the 4th quarter. Bengals deserved the win and the Pats deserve to walk to the off-season with their tails between their legs absolutely pathetic Belichick.

  15. I’m surprised the refs didn’t blow the whistle after forward progress was stopped. But, the patriots are now experiencing the other side. Bad teams don’t get beneficial calls from the officials. And that’s what the Patriots are—a bad team.

  16. Mac Jones is a dirty punk player. And he can’t even throw 40 yards never mind 60 like he said. Thornton is another Henry. And AGholor, Henry and Smith are being paid so much against the cap for so little. Bad lives catch up

  19. The two tight ends, Trent Brown, Wynn, Patricia and the special teams coach should all be gone.
    ——
    Brown is so disappointing this season. I don’t think he has any room to complain about Jones on social media with the way he’s played.

  20. Where’s TB6 saying it’s the refs and Goodell? There’s no more excuses. The dynasty is over. It was just as much Brady as it was BB. I can now see why the Niners passed on Mac. He has a very low ceiling. At least with Lance you never know what he could become. Mac is not a QB to elevate the roster. He’s a dink and dunk guy with attitude issues.

  22. It looks like The Patriots have been exposed.

    ____________

    They haven’t been exposed, they just aren’t very good.

  23. overlyobservant says:
    December 24, 2022 at 4:55 pm
    For BB, the sun is setting slowly in the East.
    ——
    I think the Father Time thing applies to BB as much as Brady. BB is 70. No coach in history has ever won anything at that age. Older coaches are set in their ways doing things their way and doing things “old school” might not work with younger players. Seen it all the time in the NFL.

    I mean… keeping Bourne on the bench until today sure looks like a genius move now doesn’t it.

    The coaching setup was clearly a bad idea if it wasn’t already in August. Kraft has some really hard decisions to make this off-season. So does BB. If this team is further away than he thinks does he really want to keep going? I’m not sure he does.

    I

  24. clubpiscopo says:
    December 24, 2022 at 5:07 pm
    The good news for Patriots fans is at least you were pretty good when Tom Brady was your quarterback.
    —-
    Brady cheated so that’s irrelevant.

  25. mackcarrington says:
    December 24, 2022 at 4:41 pm
    It looks like The Patriots have been exposed.

    ——————————-

    Where have you been? That happened like three years ago.

  26. Anyone who watched that game and thought the refs wanted the Patriots to win must have a poster of Joe Burrow on their bedroom ceiling.

    The Patriots had to use a challenge to get an obvious catch treated as a completion and a 1st down. I would have liked to have heard Gene Steratore explain why Stevenson wasn’t blown dead and forward progress called but they didn’t even ask him.

    First rule about the NFL is don’t complain about the refs when your team wins. Second rule about the NFL is don’t complain about the refs when your team win.

  28. Mac was actually throwing some really nice dimes downfield today. His hits on Bourne were terrific throws right where they needed to be for Bourne to make his plays. And the one to Thornton was right in the breadbasket. Big improvement over last week when he was missing a lot. Obviously he worked on that this week. Thats nice but he needs to make it a consistent thing.

  29. Tom Brady says:
    December 24, 2022 at 5:05 pm
    Belichick – Brady = Rich Kotite
    ——
    Brady – Belichick/Arians – Gronk = losing record. That’s appropriate for his talent level.

  30. In the good old days of the Patriots, the refs blow that play dead.
    It’s amazing how the refs control games, and fans don’t see it every time it happens.

  31. Hey Mac this is Zach Wilson, I’ll pick you up after the game week 17, and we can go have a beer together on losers ledge

  32. ======================
    bradyownsyou says:
    December 24, 2022 at 4:43 pm

    Forward progress? No?
    ======================

    As a Phin fan I was hoping the Bengals would win. I have to agree though, why wasn’t forward progress called before the fumble?

  33. Where’s TB6 saying it’s the refs and Goodell?
    _____________
    He’ll be in hiding for a couple of days, then he’ll be back with the same old insults. Real tough year for the kid.

  34. mackcarrington says:
    December 24, 2022 at 4:41 pm
    It looks like The Patriots have been exposed.
    ====================

    More like the Bengals have been exposed! If Stevenson hangs onto that ball the Pats had 3 more opportunities to put it in the endzone, also Jones(105.6) had a better rating than Burrows(99.4) today. The Pats still need a few pieces and they’ll be just fine but more than anything they need an OC, NOT a DC impersonating an OC.

  35. The red said after the game that Stevenson still had his feet going that’s why no forward progress. I didn’t know the NFL defined losing control of your feet to the defense is when they call forward progress. Something to look for in the future I guess. 🤔

  36. Sadly… the fumble was the correct call. Patriot fans will cry…(because that’s what they do)

    But Stevenson continued fighting for yards, and he’s shown to move piles in the past. His forward progress had not been stopped.

  37. Brady – Belichick/Arians – Gronk = losing record. That’s appropriate for his talent level.
    ————–

    Brady rings without Belichick : 1

    Belichick rings without Brady : 0

    Checkmate

  38. Tom Brady says:
    December 24, 2022 at 5:47 pm
    Brady – Belichick/Arians – Gronk = losing record. That’s appropriate for his talent level.
    ————–

    Brady rings without Belichick that his defense won for him : 1

    Belichick rings without Brady : 2

    ——
    Fixed it for you 🙂

