Ron Rivera won’t make “knee-jerk” decision about next week’s QB

Getty Images

After last Sunday’s loss to the Giants, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that he would have to think about changing quarterbacks if the team’s offensive production didn’t improve and Rivera pulled the trigger on a move this Sunday.

Rivera pulled Taylor Heinicke after two turnovers and put Carson Wentz in for the first time since he injured his finger in the sixth game of the season. Wentz went 12-of-16 for 123 yards and a touchdown to create uncertainty about who will start against the Browns in Week 17.

That decision hasn’t been made yet. Rivera said he needs to “evaluate the tape” before making a call about who is going to start the team’s next game.

“It’s not going to be a knee-jerk,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “It’s going to be something, at the end of the day, I really do believe gives us the best chance to win football games, get into the playoffs and see what happens.”

Rivera said he thought Wentz had “good command” and that Heinicke played “pretty good” while adding “a lot of things that happened weren’t necessarily his fault.” That doesn’t provide much hint of which way the Commanders will go when they continue to push for the postseason next weekend.