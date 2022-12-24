Rumors fly of Sean Payton to Dallas, if Cowboys falter down the stretch

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2022, 11:28 AM EST
The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton. As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again.

Yes, the chatter is back. If the Cowboys finish with, say, a one-and-done postseason, the thinking is that owner Jerry Jones would potentially pull the trigger, finally, on hiring Payton.

As explained earlier this year, Jones was ready to hire Payton in early 2019. It was the decision of former Pelicans star Anthony Davis to ask for a trade out of town that resulted in the Saints deciding not to allow Payton to leave for Dallas. (Confused? Here’s the full story. Which was told in Playmakers.)

This time around, Payton is already gone. The only issue would be compensation, first for the Saints and then for Payton. (Also, Jones would have to be willing to pay McCarthy to not coach for two years, assuming the full five-year contract is fully guaranteed. Jones typically doesn’t like to pay coaches to not work for him.)

The rumors come at a time when ESPN.com is reporting that Payton is “already putting together an all-star staff,” with former Broncos coach Vic Fangio as the potential defensive coordinator. That’s really not a surprise, however. Payton has said he will be coaching sooner than later, and that he’ll be returning in 2023 or 2024. It would be ridiculously foolish for him not to have a staff ready to go; if he doesn’t, he’d have to slap something together on the fly, if an opportunity emerges to coach in 2023

Indeed, PFT learned months ago that Payton was getting a staff ready earlier this year, when the Dolphins were trying to hire him and planning to trade for quarterback Tom Brady.

Thus, getting a staff together doesn’t mean he’s definitely coming back. And it also shouldn’t be regarded as much of a revelation. He’s made it clear he’s interested in returning. Of course he’s going to have a staff ready to go.

The real question is whether he’ll return — and if so where. It finally could be Dallas. For Jones, who has coveted Payton for years, it could be speak now or forever hold your Johnnie Walker Blue.

18 responses to “Rumors fly of Sean Payton to Dallas, if Cowboys falter down the stretch

  1. My unofficial dream is that when a team hires a new coach, they get to serve out whatever contract they signed. A corollary to that dream is that when a team drafts a top-five quarterback, they let that quarterback play out at least three years of his deal.

    Constant rumors of players and coach movement don’t do it for me. Let’s get a team, play the game, and figure out who’s moving where in the off-season.

  3. Why would Sean Payton want to work for Jerry Jones/ He obviously knows how Jerry undermined Parcells leading him to quit. There are better options for him than a control freak owner with a bus driver QB.

  5. Would Jones get cold feet if Saints ask for 3 first round picks. Hope Saints stick it to them. Payton would be a much better coach than McCarthy

  6. Why does Payton get all this notoriety as a head coach? With a first ballot hall of famer at QB, he won one Super Bowl.

  7. This is NOT happening no way no how. Jerruh doesn’t discard coaches like that after a short time. McCarthy stays for a long while.

  8. Why would Sean Payton want to work for Jerry Jones??? Moron. This whole commentary is a legion of football know nothings. Sean Payton already worked for Jones. He’s the one who brought Romo, and it was in Dallas he cut his teeth to become head coach as an asst.head coach, guys are so stuck in Cowboy hate you make fools of yourselves every day here.

  9. I have mixed feelings on Sean Payton. Great coach, no question there but he was complicit in putting the Saints into cap hell and then quit rather than facing several years of crappy teams.

  10. You think Payton will play second (third) fiddle to Jones , and give up the control he had in Nawlins’? Hmmmm Dak ain’t Brees .

  11. If??? Dak is the QB and Mike McCarthy is the head coach. They will definitely falter down the stretch.

  12. I don’t get the obsession with Payton. He essentially has the same record as the ambulatory cheese curd currently coaching in Dallas. And without a HOF quarterback (which Dak will never be), he’ll continue to have the same fortunes as McCarthy.

  17. Coupon Email says:
    December 24, 2022 at 11:44 am
    Why does Payton get all this notoriety as a head coach? With a first ballot hall of famer at QB, he won one Super Bowl.

    And lost a bunch of playoff games, from the dawn of Beast Mode to the Minnesota Miracle, in spectacular fashion.
    Hiring him to replace Mike McCarthy is a lateral move because an honest appraisal of their careers reveals that they’ve basically had the same level of success despite hall of fame quarterbacks.

