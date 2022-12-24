Steelers players, Mike Tomlin show up in Franco Harris jerseys

USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the Steelers will retire the number worn by Pittsburgh legend Franco Harris, who died suddenly earlier this week. And the players, along with coach Mike Tomlin, have shown up for work wearing Franco’s iconic 32.

It’s a fitting gesture for a man who epitomizes the Steelers of the 1970s, a dynasty unofficially born when Franco made the play that became the Immaculate Reception.

Fifty years and one day after that historic playoff game between the Raiders and Steelers, the two teams meet again, tonight.

It’s hard to imagine the Steelers not prevailing in this one. It just feels like it will be one of those nights in Pittsburgh, and it will be a major accomplishment for the Raiders to overcome the emotion that will descend over all of Heinz Field.

Especially with the Steelers bringing back their old block numbers on their black home jerseys.