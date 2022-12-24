Texans-Titans kickoff delayed one hour because of strain on power grid

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2022, 11:45 AM EST
Bitter cold temperatures in Nashville and the resulting strain on the power grid have resulted in a delay of today’s Texans-Titans game.

Shortly after the mayor of Nashville asked the Titans to delay kickoff, the team agreed to push the game back one hour from its originally scheduled 1 p.m. ET (noon local time) start.

That may have been necessary because of the blackouts that Tennessee has been experiencing, but it’s tough for the tens of thousands of fans who are already at the stadium or en route to require them to sit an extra hour in the 15-degree temperatures, not to mention asking them to delay their postgame Christmas Eve celebrations by an hour. It’s been obvious for days that the weather was going to be an issue for today’s game, and it’s surprising that the mayor waited until this morning to ask the Titans to delay the game.

But once the request was made, the NFL decided to honor it, and so the game will start an hour later.

  1. Pathetic. The grid is strained because supply is constrained by energy policy. We are choosing to become a 3rd world economy.

  2. Maybe the Titans and the NFL Will do the right thing and offer those people free hot beverages…………wait, what am I thinking?

  3. They are freaking out about 15-degree temps in Nashville? That’s shorts and t-shirt weather in Green Bay, Chicago, Buffalo. Layer up Titans fans, it will be OK.

  5. The power grid in most places is strained between 4 and 7pm, not noon or 1pm.

    Moving it back an hour mid day does nothing but causes more logistical issues and also creeps into the 4 pm peak level power draw window, before the game is over.

  6. I know it is probably more complicated than what I am thinking but here is what I am looking at. The expected temperature for the scheduled kickoff is 19 degrees and the expected temperature for the new kickoff is 22 degrees. The expected temperature at both 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. is expected to be the same at 24 degrees. That seems like a lot of trouble for a 3 degree difference. I don’t mind if anyone downvotes this since I don’t expect to know everything involved. I only ask that if you downvote to explain how this helps from maybe the perspective of someone that has or is currently working for a power company. The temperature is about the same where I live and depending on a homes insulation the heating may or may not kick in a few more times. Nissan Stadium is open air so it’s not like they are drawing power to keep it warm for the fans.

  7. I’ve never been to Tennessee but I’ve always assumed it’s typically a fairly warm place. It’s understandable If thats the case, that it will cause some issues. As for those trying to be gatekeepers on what’s cold, its unnecessary. If your from green bay, try going to work in northeast Colombia. If you’re not used to the climate…you’re not used to the climate.

  8. The governor of that state is clueless. Last time he blamed renewable energy as the cause when in fact it was the opposite, the valves supplying the gas to the generators froze. How in this day and age is a state like Texas still dealing with these issues. Texas needs new people managing their energy programs.

  11. It is being reported that the field and bench areas were in no way going to be ready on schedule. What do you expect, I mean, this is Nashville, not Buffalo!

  15. Yes. The solar and wind turbines work just fine in Minnesota, andit gets a lot colder there.

    The problems in Texas last year were due to the gas lines freezing, not solar or wind energy.

