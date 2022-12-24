Texans-Titans kickoff delayed one hour because of strain on power grid

Getty Images

Bitter cold temperatures in Nashville and the resulting strain on the power grid have resulted in a delay of today’s Texans-Titans game.

Shortly after the mayor of Nashville asked the Titans to delay kickoff, the team agreed to push the game back one hour from its originally scheduled 1 p.m. ET (noon local time) start.

That may have been necessary because of the blackouts that Tennessee has been experiencing, but it’s tough for the tens of thousands of fans who are already at the stadium or en route to require them to sit an extra hour in the 15-degree temperatures, not to mention asking them to delay their postgame Christmas Eve celebrations by an hour. It’s been obvious for days that the weather was going to be an issue for today’s game, and it’s surprising that the mayor waited until this morning to ask the Titans to delay the game.

But once the request was made, the NFL decided to honor it, and so the game will start an hour later.