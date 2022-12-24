Texans upset reeling Titans

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2022, 4:45 PM EST
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
Not long ago, the Titans looked like locks to win the AFC South, and the Texans looked like locks to earn the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

That’s why they play the games.

Today in Tennessee, Houston pulled off an upset, winning 19-14 and turning both the first overall pick in the draft and the AFC South race into big question marks.

The Texans are now 2-12-1, which means if they win one of their last two games (against the Jaguars and Colts) while the Bears lose their next two games (against the Lions and Vikings), the Bears would end up with the first pick in the draft and the Texans would get the second pick.

The Titans, meanwhile, are reeling and have now fallen to 7-8 on the season. They’re still in contention for the AFC South title, but at 7-8 they’re tied with the Jaguars, and Jacksonville currently owns the tiebreaker.

The Titans-Jaguars game in Week 18 looms very large. And the top pick in the 2023 draft is wide open.

15 responses to “Texans upset reeling Titans

  1. Terrible game for Willis. I thought I was rewatching Vince Evans trying to complete passes. Tannehill has to try to take a paycut and stay with the team but its doubtful.

  4. nflhistorybuff68 says:
    December 24, 2022 at 4:48 pm
    Who else wants to overpay for the services of a journeyman qb at best. Titans just need a complete rebuild and find someone who can lead them for years. And that’s not Tannehill.

  6. Jaguars first in the division. I know it’s with a bad record and all but who saw this coming 8 weeks ago?

  7. Terrible game for Willis. I thought I was rewatching Vince Evans

    ——-/——-/——-/——-/

    Wow! That’s a blast from the past. You must be nearly as old as me to recall Vince Evans.
    For reasons no one knows, Evans was a favorite of Al Davis.
    If Al liked you, he kept you around for years.

  10. Don’t worry about the Bears. They’ll probably just end up with another Trubisky type pick.

  12. Well, Jaguars are a 75% chance to win the division now. Who would have said this mid-season?

