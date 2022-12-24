Treylon Burks back in Titans lineup Saturday

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Malik Willis hasn’t had much success throwing the ball in his previous appearances, but he will have rookie wideout Treylon Burks available to help him try for better results against the Texans this Saturday.

Burks is active for the first time since suffering a concussion during the Titans’ Week 14 loss to the Eagles. Burks was knocked out by Eagles safety Marcus Epps while making a touchdown catch.

The first-round pick missed the last two games and he’s missed six games overall this season. He has 25 catches for 359 yards and a touchdown when he has been in the lineup for the Titans.

Cornerback Tre Avery (concussion), guard Aaron Brewer (rib), safety Amani Hooker (knee), and tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) joined Burks with questionable listings this week. Hooker is the only one who is inactive for the team’s delayed kickoff against the Texans.