Vikings lead Giants 10-7 at halftime

The Vikings won’t need a furious second half comeback to win this week.

Minnesota scored the first 10 points of this Saturday’s game against the Giants and they went into the locker room with a 10-7 halftime lead at home. The Giants will get the ball to start the second half and it looked for a moment like they might have a chance to add some more points before the half.

An apparent interception and return into field goal range by cornerback Fabian Moreau was wiped out by a pass interference penalty that gave the Vikings the ball near midfield with one second left on the clock. Kirk Cousins was sacked while trying to load up for a Hail Mary, so the half ended without further incident.

Cousins hit tight end T.J. Hockenson for the only Vikings touchdown of the first half and the quarterback finished the half 15-of-20 for 142 yards. Five of the completions went to wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who now has 116 on the season. The Vikings’ single-season record is 122 catches by Cris Carter, so that could change in the second half. If so, it will be a double record day for Jefferson as he passed Randy Moss for the franchise record for the most receiving yards in a single season earlier in the half.

Daniel Jones is 14-of-19 for 146 yards and a touchdown to Isaiah Hodgins, but a Daniel Bellinger fumble and a couple of Vikings sacks have helped keep them from putting any more points on the board.